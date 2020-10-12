Rockford Park District to unveil plan Tuesday for potential cuts, facility consolidations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Facing revenue shortfalls, budget cuts and a global pandemic, the Rockford Park District will make its first presentation on a plan to dig itself out of financial hardship while still continuing to serve the community for its 111th year.

Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine will present the district's 2020 Action Plan to the Rockford Park District's Board of Commissioners Tuesday, Oct. 13 over Zoom. Late Monday, the park district announced the meeting would be virtual due to high public interest and recent state COVID-19 restrictions. The meeting, now set for 6:30 p.m. will still invite the public for comment.

Proposals in the action plan include the repurposing of Sportscore One, and the closure of Elliot Golf Course and Riverview Ice House. Meanwhile, the district says it needs financial assistance to continue to operate the UW Health Sports Factory.

The plan outlines what it calls “the brutal facts” regarding funding for the park district. It says the district relies heavily on property taxes, but has maintained its levy for 6 years. The park district said it will look at cuts and consolidation before raising its property tax levy. It also relies on fees, but notes that is a limited revenue stream.

In fact, in an Aug. 11 board meeting, Chief Financial Officer Penny Christians noted a $3 million loss in golf course revenue due to the cancellation of tournaments and events that cannot be rescheduled, as well as a decline in interest rates.

Additionally, the district says the state’s minimum wage hike will negatively affect its bottom line by $2 million over the next 5 years.

Last week, a group of dozens of Rockford residents and self-proclaimed supporters of the park district called on the Rockford Park District to save Riverview Ice House and to not close the UW Health Sports Factory to tournaments.

The Rockford Park District said these cuts and consolidations are all based on citizen feedback gathered in 2018, where the district hosted multiple meetings, surveys and town halls to gauge public interest. According to feedback, the park district said, the public was more interested in maintaining parks and youth programming rather than golf courses and fee-based amenities.

Since the survey was completed and an action plan was presented, the district has sold Magic Waters amusement park to Six Flags, leased its 7th Street Train Station, and the former administration building while refurbishing multiple community parks, completing the Jefferson Street pedestrian bridge, and building a skatepark and indoor driving range.

No action will be taken on the action plan by the board of commissioners, however the board is expected to make a decision on whether to approve the action plan at a future meeting before the end of October.

The public is invited to watch the virtual meeting, starting at 6:30 p.m. by clicking on this link.

Anyone who wants to speak must sign up ahead of time by contacting Jenny Peterson, Executive Coordinator at jennypeterson@rockfordparkdistrict.org or 815-987-8826. The 2020 Action Plan update presentation will be recorded and anyone will be able to view the interactive presentation the following day at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org.