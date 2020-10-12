Rockford community members hold candle light vigil for victims of police shootings

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Community members gathered in Rockford Sunday night for a candle light vigil outside of city hall to honor those who have been shot or killed by police.



Many in attendance came to honor Tyris Jones, a man shot by Rockford Police on October 2.



Aija Penix, a community member and activist, says she and others need to continue to lift Jones' spirits and others in our area.



"This is for the community," says Penix, "anyone that has experienced loss and wants to have a group of people to commemorate that with. This is for them."



Jones is still in the hospital in critical condition.