Renewed push for Indigenous Peoples’ Day to replace Columbus holiday in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Fourteen states and many local governments recognize October 12 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Columbus Day. A state lawmaker wants Illinois to be the next to remove the holiday honoring Columbus.

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Chicago) initially filed the bill in February. That plan stalled in the House Rules Committee once the COVID-19 pandemic stopped session. Now, she is renewing the push for change with support from Chicago alderman, county leaders, and state officials.

Illinois has recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day in September since 2017. However, many feel the law doesn’t address racism and years of oppression while still honoring Columbus with a state holiday.

“The bill was passed without consultation of indigenous groups in Illinois who opposed the bill because it did not address the hate, the colonization of indigenous communities, and the racism that Columbus Day has on our nation and particularly our indigenous community,” Ramirez said.

“We know well that ending white supremacy and structural racism cannot wait any longer,” she added.

The American Indian Center (AIC) of Chicago feels the country has erased much of Native American history for more than 500 years. Now, they’re working with Ramirez to make the historic change in Illinois.

“To continue the myth of Columbus and to ignore the atrocities he committed against native people further perpetuates and erases the rich history of native people,” said Les Begay, AIC-Chicago Treasurer.

Doctrine of Discovery

Historians and advocates for Native Americans study the 1493 Doctrine of Discovery. With that decree, Pope Alexander XI justified explorers like Columbus claiming land and waterways as their own.

“It is arguably the most damaging policy ever enacted in human history. In fact, the 1493 Papal Bull stated that land that was not inhabited by Christians could be claimed and exploited in order to expand and instill the Christian faith.”

Rep. Carol Ammons (D-Urbana) is a descendant of the Transatlantic Slave Trade. She feels the doctrine led to pain, suffering, and exploitation still evident today.

“When I think about Indigenous Peoples’ Day, I think about it as a chance to affirm the sort of life and humanity of people who have been ignored and abused by white supremacy throughout history,” said Sen. Robert Peters (D-Chicago).

Ramirez plans on reintroducing the bill when lawmakers convene for the 102nd General Assembly in January.