Pope warmly greets redeemed Cardinal Pell after abuse trial

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has met with Cardinal George Pell, warmly welcoming him for a private audience in the Apostolic Palace after the cardinal’s sex abuse conviction and acquittal in Australia.The Vatican released a brief video clip of the meeting, a clear sign both the pope and Pell wanted the reception to be seen widely. The audience was a moment of redemption for Pell, who left the Vatican in disgrace in 2017 to face trial only to return to find the Holy See enmeshed in a scandal of corruption, financial mismanagement and waste, the likes of which he had tried to uncover as Francis’ economy czar.