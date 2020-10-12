Philippine Congress enters crisis over leadership standoff

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A large faction of Philippine legislators in the House of Representatives has elected a new leader, but the incumbent speaker has declared the vote a “travesty” in a tense political standoff between two allies of the president. President Rodrigo Duterte warned last week that he would intercede if the leadership row between House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco threatens the passage of the 2021 budget. The budget is crucial in helping finance the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in a country with the largest number of confirmed infections in Southeast Asia. The dispute took a turn for the worse Monday when Velasco’s supporters gathered to elect Velasco as the new speaker. Cayetano declared the vote illegal.