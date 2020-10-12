October 12 declared Indigenous Peoples Day in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara declares Monday, October 12 will now be recognized as Indigenous Peoples Day in the city of Rockford.



In a proclamation from the city, leaders say they recognize the fact that Rockford is built upon homelands and villages of the indigenous people of this region. Specifically citing Beattie Park, which is home to three fully intact effigy mounds.



McNamara urges all citizens to reflect upon the ongoing struggles of Indigenous people and encourages community members to celebrate the thriving culture and value that Indigenous people add to the city.



This proclamation falls on Columbus Day, which celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus's arrival in the Americas on October 12, 1492.



In recent years, Native American rights organizations and activists have called for the national holiday to be changed to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Christopher Columbus helped launch centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.