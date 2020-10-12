New this week: David Byrne, ‘The Amazing Race’ & Tommy Lee

This week’s new entertainment releases include Kelly Clarkson as host this year’s Billboard Music Awards and the return of CBS’ “The Amazing Race.” Broadway may be closed by there’s always “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” Spike Lee’s concert film of Byrne’s acclaimed stage show that debuts Saturday on HBO and HBO Max. And while many of us were making sourdough bread in quarantine, Hilary Weisman Graham created “Social Distance” to illuminate our response to pandemic isolation. The Netflix anthology series, consisting of eight, 20-minute episodes, dramatizes the early days of the coronavirus quarantine.