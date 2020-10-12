Mobile food pantry helps Belvidere families in need

BELVIDER (WREX) — Families who were in need of groceries were able to get them for free Monday in Belvidere.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank held a mobile food pantry at First United Methodist Church. People could drive up to the pantry and get pre-packed boxes of groceries for free.

"We've just been recognizing ways that we can help out our community. So doing some of the food pantries have been beneficial for everyone in the community," said Brenda Deardorff, who works with the church.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is headed to Elgin Community College on Tuesday for another mobile pantry event.