Mendota Police search for missing man last seen in Rockford

MENDOTA (WREX) — The Mendota Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen in Rockford on Sept. 22, 2020.

Wesley Shaver, 33, of Mendota, is 5 foot-11, with blue eyes and blonde hair. According to police, Shaver was last seen near the 3200 block of 11th St., Rockford at approximately 11:30 a.m. Police said he has not been seen or heard from since Sept. 22.

Shaver was last known to be wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt, gray/blue basketball shorts and white shoes. He has no cell phone and no mode of transportation, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mendota Police Department (815) 539-9331.