Local golfers finish strong at Monday’s Sectionals

WEST DUNDEE/FREEPORT (WREX) — With no state tournament to play for, golfers around the state finish up their seasons with this week's Sectionals. On the girls side, several NIC-10 players had strong showings at the 2-A Sectional at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee.

Harlem senior Brighton Young turned in the top performance among local golfers, shooting a 78 to finish tied for 4th place. She and her teammate Reese Stovall (89) led the way as the Lady Huskies made it to Sectionals for the first time ever as a team.

Rockford co-op sophomore Kayla Sayyalinh was right behind Young, shooting a 79 to finish tied for 6th place individually. Senior Ahna Doherty carded an 84, including an impressive birdie on a tough par 5 5th hole. They led the way as Rockford finished in 4th place as a team.

Belvidere's Coe Walberg shot a 96, competing as an individual.

In the boys 2-A Freeport Sectional, Boylan's Cooper Watt turned in a 74 to finish 2nd individually, while his teammate Nolan Brauns finished tied for 8th with a 79.

Stillman Valley's Tim Marcum finished his season in a big way, taking 4th place with a 77. Belvidere North's Alex Sippy carded an 86, while Freeport's Ethan Eilders shot an 85.