Leap & Learn Lab welcome students for Drop In Day

ROCHELLE (WREX) — Students who had the day off from school due to Columbus Day still got to have an eventful morning on Monday.

Leap & Learn Lab welcomed students to the Rochelle Performing Arts Academy for a Drop In Day. The day gives parents a chance to drop their kids off for different activities while they work. It is for students from Kindergarten through fifth grade. The day included crafts, snacks, a movie and other activities.

"I think it's overall been very positive," said Leap & Learn Co-Director Lab Christa McGrath. "The kids are really liking the different themes that we're doing. Like I said, last week, our theme was fire because we had an elements unit. So they really loved getting to learn about the firefighters jobs and seeing the fire truck."

The lab holds drop in days on certain holidays when there is no school.