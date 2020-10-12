Iran has highest daily virus death toll, new patient count

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — For the second day in a row, Iran has announced its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 272 people killed. The announcement Monday by Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari saw Iran also announced its single-day highest count of new cases with 4,206 new patients. Iran has been struggling with the coronavirus since announcing its first cases in February. The virus has spread to the virus was spreading to the highest levels of the government. Among those recently infected is the head of the country’s atomic energy organization. The country’s vice president in charge of budget and planning also tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.