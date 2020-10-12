Illinois Rep. Bost says he’s recovering from COVID-19

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois congressman says he is recovering from a coronavirus infection that’s not caused serious illness. Republican Rep. Mike Bost said in a video posted Monday to Twitter that he was dealing with only a few minor symptoms and “getting over it fairly quickly.” The 59-year-old Bost announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday after experiencing a mild cough and a rapid loss of both taste and smell. Bost said Monday that he and his wife were both in quarantined as she had also tested positive for the virus but that he was continuing to work remotely.