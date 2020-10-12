Illinois man grows state’s largest pumpkin at 1,673 pounds

BEASON, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man has grown the state’s largest pumpkin and has brought it to display at pumpkin patches across the state’s central area. According to The Pantagraph, the pumpkin is officially this year’s largest, weighing at 1,673 pounds. Henry Bartimus of DeWitt was established as the new Illinois State Giant Pumpkin Grand Champion for the pumpkin that took 105 days to grow. Bartimus has been attempting to grow the state’s biggest pumpkin every year since 2013 on his property in DeWitt. Along with the champion title, Bartimus also won $1,000 and gets his name on a traveling belt that rivals any WWE championship strap.