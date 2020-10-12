Human rights body fears ‘paralysis’ of Polish ombudsman

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A leading international human rights body is expressing concern about a “risk of paralysis” of the institution of the human rights commissioner, or ombudsman, in Poland. The ombudsman’s office is an independent institution that protects the freedom and civil rights of individuals. The Venice Commission, an advisory group on constitutional matters for Europe’s leading human rights body, the Council of Europe, said Monday that is is crucial to defending people’s freedoms and that its continuity is of utmost importance. The term of the most recent commissioner ended in September but remains in place because the Senate hasn’t chosen his successor. Some lawmakers are seeking to overturn a law keeping him in place until a new commissioner is elected.