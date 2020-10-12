Graham’s last stand? Senator leads Barrett court hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham is wielding the gavel in the performance of his political life. Once a biting critic of President Donald Trump, the three-term South Carolina Republican on Monday opens the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett just three weeks before Election Day. It could be a last stand for Graham as well as Trump, who are both struggling to win reelection. Graham once said he’d oppose any effort to confirm a justice to the high court in a presidential election year. His Democratic opponent in South Carolina, Jaime Harrison, is reporting a record-breaking fund raising haul.