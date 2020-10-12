Gas prices fall by over three cents in Rockford in the past week

ROCKORD (WREX) — Rockford gas prices have fallen by 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy's weekly price report.



The average price per gallon in Rockford is $2.22. Gas prices in Rockford are 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 41.4 cents lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Rockford is priced at $1.97 a gallon while the most expensive is $2.39, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price of gas has fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, and is 47.2 cents lower than a year ago. The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.16.

"Average gasoline prices largely remain rangebound as the tug of war between market forces continues to keep prices confined near current levels," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.