EU to slap sanctions on Russia officials over Navalny attack

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers have agreed to impose sanctions on Russian officials and organizations blamed for the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. Monday’s decision came after France and Germany urged their EU partners to freeze the assets of those suspected of involvement and ban them from traveling in Europe under sanctions to combat the use and spread of chemical weapons. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says “everybody was supporting this proposal.” He provided no details about who might face sanctions or when the measures might come into force, but said that technical work on preparing the action will now proceed.