End of the line: coach Quinn, GM Dimitroff fired by Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Quinn never stopped believing he could turn things around in Atlanta. He won’t get the chance. With the Falcons mired at 0-5 for the first time since 1997, Quinn was fired as coach shortly after a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Longtime general manager Thomas Dimitroff was also dismissed. Quinn’s tenure will be remembered for a Super Bowl meltdown, when the Falcons squandered a 28-3 lead to New England and lost in overtime. That ugly memory was rekindled this season, when the Falcons blew two straight games after leading by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter.