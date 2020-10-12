Donovan shakes up Bulls’ staff, lets 4 assistants go

CHICAGO (AP) — New Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan shook up his staff, letting assistants Karen Stack Umlauf, Dean Cooper, Nate Loenser and Roy Rogers go on. A standout player for Northwestern in the early 1980s, Umlauf joined the Bulls as an entry-level ticket representative in 1985. Hall of Fame general manager Jerry Krause shifted her to the basketball operations department soon afterward. And she became Chicago’s first female assistant, when she served as associate coach at the 2018 summer league. Loenser was in his third season with the Bulls. Cooper was in his second and Rogers was in his first. The moves come on the same day chairman Jerry Reinsdorf’s other team, the Chicago White Sox, split with manager Rick Renteria and longtime pitching coach Don Cooper.