Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffers devastating injury

DALLAS (CNN) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left the field on a cart Sunday, choking back tears as he raised a fist to the fans in attendance at the AT&T Stadium after suffering a horrific injury against NFC East opponents the New York Giants.



Prescott has undergone surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.



The surgery aimed to "wash out the wound and fix the fracture," according to a statement from the team.



The injury occurred in the third quarter on a scramble in which Prescott was tackled awkwardly by Giants free safety Logan Ryan. Medical personnel rushed onto the field and splinted his leg as players and coaches on both teams looked on with great concern.



"Dak Prescott's surgery was successfully completed last night and he is expected to be released from the hospital today," the Cowboys told CNN in a statement on Monday.



No timetable has yet been provided for Prescott's recovery, though his brother Tad shared a picture on social media of a smiling Dak in a hospital bed ahead of the surgery and promised that "he'll be back STRONGER than ever."

Courtesy: Getty Images