Coronavirus Closes Oklahoma Police Department

(KJRH/NBC News) Oklahoma's Chelsea Police Department has shut down operations after the police chief tested positive for COVID-19. All of the department's personnel are now in quarantine.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office has assumed law enforcement duties in Chelsea until the situation is resolved, and other surrounding agencies will also lend their help.

The Chelsea Police Department consists of eight officers. It is unknown if all officers in the department were exposed.

Rogers County Sheriff Walton said he's confident all responding agencies will be able to keep residents safe.

"The city of Chelsea obviously lies within the boundaries of Rogers County. So, we're there legally. We're here to help them, and most of all provide safety for the people that live in Chelsea," Walton said.

