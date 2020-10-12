China urges Malaysia to ‘fairly investigate’ held fishermen

BEIJING (AP) — China has called on Malaysia to “fairly investigate” the cases of Chinese fishermen held for allegedly operating illegally in Malaysian waters. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters Monday that China had sent personnel to visit detained crew members from six boats seized on Friday and provide them with personal protective equipment and other assistance. He urged Malaysia to “fairly investigate the case in accordance with law, protect the lawful rights and interests of the Chinese citizens involved, and report the progress of the investigation in a timely manner.” Malaysia is among countries exercising overlapping claims with China to territory and resources in the South China Sea and has sought to clamp down on Chinese illegal fishing.