Candidates for Illinois’ 90th District faced-off in a virtual debate, find out their priorities, goals

DIXON (WREX) — COVID-19, the local economy, a graduated income tax, and more, it was all on the table Monday night as the candidates for the 90th District seat faced-off in a virtual debate.

Since 2013, Republican incumbent Rep. Tom Demmer has served the region. His challenger, Seth Wiggins, is a lawyer and serves in the Wisconsin National Guard.

Ahead of the debate, we spoke to both candidates about their goals and priorities. And though they come from diverse backgrounds, they both want to serve you.

"In my time in the the House [of Representatives], I've really tried to lead by example," Demmer, who is active on several committees, says.

"You really have to figure out how to put yourself to the side, how to look at what your common goal is and how to accomplish that as a team," Wiggins says of politics, which he adds, isn't too different from his military service.

And Rep. Demmer and Wiggins aren't far off on many issues, including one major one, wanting to fight to keep the Byron Nuclear Plant from shutting down.

"This is our education system," Wiggins begins by saying. "This is how we fund our communities. This is our public safety. All that's going to the wayside to the tune of about $65 million annually if the nuke plant goes under."

Rep. Demmer says he's been talking to Exelon and fellow representatives across the state looking for a solution.

"I do believe there is potential and we're certainly working very hard with the idea that we'll get the decision reversed," Rep. Demmer says.

On the topic of corruption in Illinois government, both candidates say, if elected, they will stand up to it in Springfield.

But there are some noticeable differences in policy between the candidates. One area is on COVID-19 mitigations.

Demmer and nine other local elected officials formed a bipartisan group calling on the state to delay bars and restaurant closures.

"People are taking steps to provide a healthy and safe environment for you to eat or you to shop," Rep. Demmer explains. "Look at individual examples."

While Wiggins says he supports small businesses, based on the metrics, closing for a short time is better in the long run because staying open could spread more infections.

"If we have people partitioned off of their own volition, we are going to be repetitively right back in the same position of dialing it back, that affects the whole," Wiggins says.

Also, another key difference is that Demmer opposes a graduated income tax, saying it's just another tax increase that could hurt the middle class down the road. Wiggins supports it, saying it will impact everyone equally.

It's the issues that divide them that will determine who wins more votes on Nov. 3.