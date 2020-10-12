Blocking is only one problem of many for Bears’ line

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — From injuries, to a positive practice squad COVID-19 test to struggles in the running game, the Chicago Bears’ offensive line is running into plenty of problems considering the team has a 4-1 record. The run blocking has bogged down and left guard James Daniels suffered what has been reported as a season-ending pectoral injury. Even practice squad linemen have it tough, as Bears reserve tackle Badara Traore went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after a positive test for the coronavirus.