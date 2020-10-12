Blackhawks, F Mattias Janmark agree to 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Mattias Janmark, adding a veteran forward to help make up for the loss of Brandon Saad. Janmark’s contract carries a salary-cap hit of $2.25 million. Saad was traded to Colorado on Saturday, and the 27-year-old Janmark could step into his role on Chicago’s penalty-killing unit. Janmark had six goals and 15 assists in 27 games for Dallas last season. He also had one goal and seven assists in 26 postseason appearances, helping the Stars reach the Stanley Cup Final.