Autumn at the Arboretum offers visitors free fall-themed activities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the fall weather creeps into the Stateline, the Khelm Arboretum and Botanic Garden kicked off a fall themed week.

Autumn at the Arboretum started on Sunday.

For the next week, visitors can engage in a fall color guide, do activities and even partcipate in a doggy costume contest.

Visitors said it's the perfect way to kick off fall.

"We are just here enjoying the beautiful fall weather, absolute gorgeous day, little taste of summer at the end and we wanted to get out and see all the foliage, pinecones and explore," Allison Holman, a Rockford resident, said.

All activities at the Arboretum this week are free.