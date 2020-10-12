 Skip to Content

Autumn at the Arboretum offers visitors free fall-themed activities

New
10:37 am Top Stories
autumn at the arboretum

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the fall weather creeps into the Stateline, the Khelm Arboretum and Botanic Garden kicked off a fall themed week.

Autumn at the Arboretum started on Sunday.

For the next week, visitors can engage in a fall color guide, do activities and even partcipate in a doggy costume contest.

Visitors said it's the perfect way to kick off fall.

"We are just here enjoying the beautiful fall weather, absolute gorgeous day, little taste of summer at the end and we wanted to get out and see all the foliage, pinecones and explore," Allison Holman, a Rockford resident, said.

All activities at the Arboretum this week are free.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

Related Articles

Skip to content