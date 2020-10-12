Authorities: 37 pounds of meth found in driver’s spare tire

FOREST, Miss. (AP) — Law enforcement officers who pulled a driver over for a traffic violation in Mississippi say they discovered about 37 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a spare tire stashed in the vehicle. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Flowood Police Department say they stopped a pickup truck along an interstate near Flowood early this month after spotting it driving carelessly. WLBT-TV reports that an officer discovered a tire in the bed of the truck, and inside it, an assisting deputy found 37.5 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated street value of $350,000. The Scott County Sheriff says the driver, who wasn’t identified, was charged with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.