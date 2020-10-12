Global shares mostly rise on hopes for US stimulus package

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher though worries about the pandemic are keeping optimism in check. European shares rose in early trading on Monday. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 finished lower but other Asian indexes advanced, led by gains in Hong Kong and Shanghai. This week brings economic data releases, central bank meetings and a European Union summit meeting in Brussels that could have a bearing on Brexit talks as legislators face an end of year deadline for a trade deal after Britain left the bloc. Investors are still hoping for fresh economic aid from Washington to help counter the threat to the economic outlook from rising coronavirus caseloads.