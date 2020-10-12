Armenia, Azerbaijan report attacks despite cease-fire deal

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh despite a cease-fire deal brokered by Russia to try to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in decades. The cease-fire came into effect Saturday, but was immediately challenged by mutual claims of violations that persisted throughout the weekend and continued Monday. An Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman said Azerbaijani forces “intensively” shelled “the southern front” of the conflict zone. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry insisted that Azerbaijan was observing the cease-fire, but accused Armenian forces of shelling three regions of Azerbaijan that lie around the separatist territory.