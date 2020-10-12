76 arrests as fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say 76 people have been arrested during a downtown celebration after the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th National Basketball Association championship. Police say more than 30 buildings and businesses were damaged late Sunday and an unlawful assembly was declared. Causes for arrests included failure to disperse, vandalism and assault on a police officer. Eight officers were treated for injuries and three members of the crowd were taken to hospitals after officers fired so-called less lethal munitions. The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 Sunday night in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to win the NBA Finals in six games.