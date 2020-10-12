Chief: No reason to fire Wisconsin officer who killed teen

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The police chief of a Milwaukee suburb that has seen protests and unrest since an officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager says he sees no reason why the officer should be fired. Wauwatosa police Chief Barry Weber said in a news conference Monday that he disagrees with an independent investigator’s report that Officer Joseph Mensah should be fired because he has shot and killed three people during his five years on the force and is too great a risk to shoot someone else. Prosecutors last week cleared Mensah in February’s fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole. Cole family attorney Kimberley Motley rejected Weber’s position and said it shows that he should be fired too.