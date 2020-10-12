29-year-old man shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in the 7600 block of Colosseum Drive.

That is near the intersection of Colosseum and North Bell School Road near a group of hotels in Rockford.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot, he was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition but is stable.

Police did not release any information on a suspect or if anyone was in custody. They continue to investigate.

This is a developing story.