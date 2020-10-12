 Skip to Content

2 WIU housing professionals honored for COVID-19 response

11:33 am Illinois News

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Two Western Illinois University housing officers have been recognized by an international organization for their efforts in slowing the spread of COVID-19.Jessica Butcher and Bridget McCormick were recognized by the “Heroes Program” of the Association of College and University Housing Officers-International.They were among 27 campus professionals from across the nation who were honored. The program recognizes the leadership of campus professionals during times of significant challenge. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content