2 WIU housing professionals honored for COVID-19 response
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Two Western Illinois University housing officers have been recognized by an international organization for their efforts in slowing the spread of COVID-19.Jessica Butcher and Bridget McCormick were recognized by the “Heroes Program” of the Association of College and University Housing Officers-International.They were among 27 campus professionals from across the nation who were honored. The program recognizes the leadership of campus professionals during times of significant challenge.