Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department announces the death of Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini Jr.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — On Sunday, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office announced Deputy Chief Donald Gasparaini Jr. has died.

The department announced the news on Sunday in a Facebook Post.

The statement from the Sheriff's Office reads as follow:

"With heavy hearts the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden loss of Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr.The members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office offer our deepest condolences to the Gasparini family. We ask that you keep his family and our law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time."

The Northern Illinois Multi-Jurisdictional Honor Guard says a procession was held for Gasparini on Sunday.

There is no word on how Gasparini died.