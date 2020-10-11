Trial set for Lincoln reenactor accused in child porn case

FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) — A northwestern Illinois man known for his portrayal of Abraham Lincoln is scheduled to go on trial in December on child pornography and prostitution charges. Sixty-three-year-old George Buss of Freeport has pleaded not guilty. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports the jury trial is set for Dec. 7. The retired teacher posted on a $20,000 bond last month. Buss has been portraying the 16th president for more than 30 years in Illinois and across the country, including at an annual reading of the Gettysburg Address in Pennsylvania.