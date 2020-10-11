Stephenson County Health Department announces its first major COVID-19 outbreak in a nursing home

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — The Stephenson County Health Department is urging people to practice social distancing and wear masks after it confirms its first major outbreak in a nursing home.

On Sunday, the health department announced on its Facebook page, that there are 11 cases among staff and residents at Walnut Acres. Health officials say all residents are doing well.

The health department adds it is working with the staff weekly to conduct infection control measures and testing.

Health officials also announced an outbreak at a local adult home that houses adults with developmental disabilities.

In total, the health department confirmed eight cases among staff and residents.

The Stephenson County Health Department also says it has seen many positive cases connected to gatherings where masking and social distancing was not taken place.

In the past couple of weeks, the health department says 50% of the cases were close contacts to other cases.

It says it is also seeing an increase in the age of people who are contracting COVID-19. These cases are not just being reported in nursing homes.

Because this population is the most vulnerable, the health department is urging people to social distance and wear masks as much as possible.

As of Sunday, the county has 692 confirmed cases. It says 542 people have recovered and seven people have lost their lives.