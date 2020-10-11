State officials encourage participation in earthquake drill

Illinois officials are encouraging the state’s residents to participate in an earthquake drill event planned in several states and countries. The drill is planned for 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. Families, schools, businesses and other organizations should register online. State officials say the event, known as ShakeOut, is planning to involve millions of participants. Illinois officials say more than 50,000 residents in the state have signed up within the last two weeks. Illinois emergency officials say earthquakes can strike anytime and anywhere. Earthquakes were reported in Illinois in 2012 in McHenry County, 2010 in Kane County and 2008 in Wabash County.