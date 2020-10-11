Sapong, Chicago Fire hand DC United 5th straight loss, 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored in his first start in nearly three months, Boris Sekulic had his first MLS goal and the Chicago Fire beat D.C. United 2-1. Sapong put away a volley to open the scoring in the third minute. Sekulic side-netted a header off a corner kick by Medrán in first-half stoppage time to give Chicago a 2-0 lead. D.C. has lost five games in a row and is winless since a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 2. Chad Ashton, who took over as interim manager of United when Ben Olsen was fired earlier this week, lost his first game at the helm.