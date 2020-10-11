RPS 205 wants to remind families that there will be school on Columbus Day this year.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public School District 205 wants to remind students and families that Columbus Day will be a normal school and workday for the district.

The district posted on its Facebook Page saying it is not observing Columbus Day as a holiday this year.

Instead, the district says it will observe Election day, which is on Tuesday, November 3, as a holiday for students and staff.

Columbus Day is on Monday, October 12.