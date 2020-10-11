 Skip to Content

RPS 205 wants to remind families that there will be school on Columbus Day this year.

4:46 pm NewsTop News StoriesTop Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public School District 205 wants to remind students and families that Columbus Day will be a normal school and workday for the district.

The district posted on its Facebook Page saying it is not observing Columbus Day as a holiday this year.

Instead, the district says it will observe Election day, which is on Tuesday, November 3, as a holiday for students and staff.

Columbus Day is on Monday, October 12.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

Related Articles

Skip to content