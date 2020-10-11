RPD: One person arrested and charged after a protest on Friday

RPD: One person arrested and charged after a protest on FridayNew
ROCKFORD (WREX)— Rockford Police says one person was arrested on Friday during a demonstration.
Police say a group of people was marching to Rockford Police Department District 1 on West State Street when three of the protestors began to vandalize a District 1 sign.
Officials say when officers approached the them, they fled from police.
RPD says police were able to arrest one of the suspects but the other two were not located.
After a review of the case with the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office, 28-year-old Sean Haber was charged with Criminal Damage to State Supported Property and Resisting arrest.