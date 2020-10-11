Ricciardo leaves mark on Renault F1 boss after winning bet

NÜRBURG, Germany (AP) — Daniel Ricciardo’s first podium finish for Renault comes with a special bonus. He gets to choose a tattoo for his boss. The Australian driver and Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul had a bet that Abiteboul would get a tattoo of Ricciardo’s choice if he could finish in the top three of a race this season. Ricciardo managed it with a run to third in Germany’s Eifel Grand Prix on Sunday. Abiteboul gets to choose where the tattoo goes but Ricciardo picks the design. Ricciardo will move to McLaren for the 2021 season.