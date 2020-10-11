Race for Los Angeles district attorney increasingly bitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Race and police reform are clashing in what has become a bitter campaign for Los Angeles County district attorney. Mayor Eric Garcetti recently withdrew his support from Jackie Lacey in her run for re-election and endorsed her opponent. The defection was another blow to a campaign that has been reshaped after a summer of protests over police brutality. Lacey, the two-term incumbent who is the first woman and Black person to run the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office, has faced criticism for failing to prosecute police officers involved in fatal shootings. She is being challenged by former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon, who wants sweeping reform and is backed by Black Lives Matter supporters.