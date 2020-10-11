Lithuania holds national vote, coalition talks expected

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Polls opened Sunday for the first round of national election in Lithuania, where voters will renew the 141-seat parliament and the ruling four-party coalition is widely expected to face a stiff challenge from the opposition to remain in office. A recent surge in COVID-19 cases, soaring virus-related unemployment and economic challenges are the major issues. Five or six parties are expected to cross the 5% threshold to enter the Seimas assembly but none is likely to get more than 20% support, so horse-trading talks to form a coalition are expected. A second round takes places on Oct. 25 in constituencies where no candidate gets a majority.