Iran currency slides and head of nuclear body contacts virus

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s currency hit another record low on the same day a local news report said the head of the country’s atomic energy organization had tested positive for the coronavirus. A local news report said Ali Akbar Salehi, who is also a vice president of Iran, had confirmed positive for the virus last week and has been in home quarantine since. Iran has recorded at least 28,000 deaths out of around 496,000 confirmed cases of the virus. The government has largely resisted imposing wide-scale lockdowns as the economy teeters from continued U.S. economic sanctions. Money exchange shops in Tehran sold the U.S. dollar at 315,000 rials on Sunday.