‘We can’t lose our momentum:’ Louisiana vows to rebuild

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Utility crews in Louisiana are scrambling to restore power and residents in the besieged southwest part of the state are vowing to rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Delta. Louisiana officials on Sunday attributed the death of an 86-year-old man to the hurricane. Gov. John Bel Edwards said the St. Martin Parish resident died in a fire that started after he refueled a power generator in a shed. The remnants of Delta, meanwhile, were blamed for a drowning in Florida and a train derailment in Georgia. Delta made landfall Friday. It then moved over Lake Charles, a city where Hurricane Laura damaged nearly every building in late August.