Soaring virus infection puts more French cities on alert

PARIS (AP) — Four French cities have joined Paris and Marseille in the maximum alert status to fight the spread of the coronavirus, and it appeared likely that the list would soon grow as infections soar. Lyon, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne in the southeast and Lille in the north moved to maximum alert this weekend when health authorities reported on Saturday nearly 26,900 new daily infections in 24 hours. There were just under 5,000 new hospitalizations over the past week, with 928 of them in ICUs. The Order of Nurses, meanwhile, published an internal survey Sunday, giving a grim picture of the profession under stress.