Falcons fire coach Quinn, GM Dimitroff after 0-5 start

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta coach Dan Quinn has been fired after the Falcons dropped to 0-5 for the first time since 1997. The move came just hours after the Falcons lost to the Carolina Panthers 23-16. The team also fired longtime general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who had been with the team since 2008. Quinn guided Atlanta to the Super Bowl for only the second time in franchise history during the 2016 season, only to squander a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots. This season, Atlanta became the first team ever to squander fourth-quarter leads of at least 15 points in back-to-back games.