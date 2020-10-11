Ex-Kentucky Dem Party chief, lawmaker McBrayer dies at 83

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Terry McBrayer, a political power broker in Kentucky as a lawmaker and a Democratic Party leader whose influence reached beyond the state, has died. He was 83. The Lexington law firm that McBrayer founded in 1963 in Greenup says he died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. McBrayer was a senior member at a Lexington law firm he started in 1963 and was a longtime Democratic National Committee member. He led the Kentucky campaign for President Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996. McBrayer was elected state party chairman in 1995. He represented Greenup County in the Kentucky House from 1966 until 1976.