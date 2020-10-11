East St. Louis students lacking internet for remote learning

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Countless parents in East St. Louis say they are relying on limited resources while struggling to gain internet access to help their children participate in remote learning at area schools during the coronavirus pandemic. East St. Louis is a largely Black community where nearly 40% of residents live below the federal poverty line. The Belleville News-Democrat reports that East St. Louis School District 189 has given out around 2,000 hotspots from AT&T across its 10 schools based on campus enrollment. Tiffany Gholson is the director of parent and student support services for the district. She says the lack of internet access can overwhelm households.